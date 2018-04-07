Home
Logos ‘Battles’ for state in book competition

MEDFORD, Ore.– A local charter school represented southern Oregon in a state book reading competition this Saturday.

For the first time ever, an elementary team from Logos Public Charter School traveled to Salem for Oregon’s Battle of the Books.

The team of four students, who had beaten 32 other teams in the region to make it to state, had to read 16 books in preparation for the competition. They ended up placing in the top 25, something their coach is very proud of.

“I’ve been a coach at the Battle of the Books team at our school for many years and we’ve never made it to state,” said Sheryl Zimmerer, executive director of Logos. “It’s just really exciting and I’m really really proud of them. They have read the books and we’ve quizzed and practiced and they’ve spent a lot of time.”

The students said it was a great learning experience and can’t wait to come back next year – and win.

