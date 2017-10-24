Home
Logos ends consulting contract amid ethics complaint review

Medford, Ore. — Logos Public Charter School has ended a contract with a private consulting company, amid concerns of a conflict of interest. That company was launched by Logos’ former executive director.

The ties created some concerns of an ethics violation and prompted a complaint to the state ethics commission. Logos officials have denied any wrongdoing. However, in a statement we received Tuesday, a Logos Board spokesman says, “We take great pains to always do things the right way and never want there to be any doubt that logos operates in full compliance with the law and the district policies. The district has asked some legitimate questions. Therefore, out of an abundance of caution and to get back to focusing on the education of children in the Rogue Valley, the Logos School Board on October 12, 2017 elected to exercise its right under the contract to terminate the relationship with Western Collegiate Consulting.”

