Logos enviro team asking for help from community to raise money

Medford, Ore. — A 5-member all girls team is asking for your help to get to a national competition in Maryland.
The team from Logos Public Charter School took home the top prize in Oregon — by creating a plan to improve the water quality in local waterways.
Now they’re trying to raise $12,000 dollars to go up against other state teams.
“It’s kind of nerve wracking because in Oregon it’s more Oregon specific, but in Maryland it’s gonna be the whole entire North America. And so I think all of us are pretty nervous for that but we’re all really excited,” Logos enviro member Madysen Scarborough said.
The team held a yard sale Saturday as the first big fundraising event.
The girls will also be selling raffle tickets, holding a car wash and packing groceries at rays food place.