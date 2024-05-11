Logos Public Charter’s “Rogue Pack” takes first in Oregon Envirothon

PORTLAND, Ore. – Students from Logos Public Charter School have reason to celebrate after bringing home the Oregon Envirothon’s top award for the third year in a row.

The Oregon Envirothon is an environmental sciences competition hosted by the Oregon Forest Resources Institute (OFRI) each year.

The team of students called “The Rogue Pack” earned the top spot during the 2024 statewide competition that took place May 3 at The Oregon Garden in Silverton.

The competition included over 130 Oregon high school students from 17 schools across the state. According to OFRI, “small teams of students completed a series of tests involving hands-on activities such as assessing water quality, identifying native wildlife species and using forestry tools to demonstrate their skills in various natural resource disciplines. These disciplines included aquatic, forest and wildlife ecology, as well as soils and land use.”

They also gave presentations and were tested on this year’s current issue, Renewable Energy for a Sustainable Future, which focused on both benefits and obstacles of transitioning renewable energy sources.

“The Rogue Pack” took first place overall, as well as in the Current Issue and Oral Presentation categories.

The team also took first in stations including Aquatic Ecology, and Soils and Land Use. They tied for first in Forest Ecology.

Meanwhile Eagle Point High School’s “Climate Crew” placed fourth overall and took home the Rookie of the Year award.

“Sutherlin FFA 1” from Sutherlin High School took home fifth place overall and first place in the FFA Environmental Sciences Career Development Event. Brookings Harbor Christian School’s “BHCS – FFA” took home third in that same category.

The win guarantees a spot for “The Rogue Pack” at this year’s NCF-Envirothon in New York this July.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.