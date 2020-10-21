Lomakatsi Restoration Project joins re-seeding efforts on the greenway

JACKSON CO., Or.- Jackson County completed two days of aerial seeding on the greenway this morning but there is still plenty of work to be done. Now boots are hitting the dirt to help out on the ground.
Lomakatsi Restoration Project is a non-profit that works on environmental projects throughout the region. They are partnering with Jackson County to help restore parts of the greenway scorched by the devastating Almeda Fire.
“Jackson County needed to mobilize quick, the weather is on the horizon, so we mobilized our crew,” said Marko Bey, executive director of Lomakatsi Restoration Project.
On Monday and Tuesday, almost three tons of seeds were dropped along the Bear Creek Greenway.
The re-seeding is an attempt to restore the burnt parts of the greenway following the Almeda Fire. But not all the work can come from above.
Ashland-based Lomakatsi Restoration Project is working on the ground. Executive Director Bey says preventing erosion ahead of fall rains will make sure the recent seeding does not go to waste.
“We are trying to prevent some soil movement into the stream while complimenting the efforts of the seeding,” said Bey.
After the Almeda Fire, Jackson County quickly entered into a contract with Lomakatsi because of their ability to move quickly and effectively.
“We saw the immediate need to stabilize the soils and get crews in place to start doing work to keep dirt out of the creek,” said Jackson County Parks Manager Steve Lambert.
Lambert says they only have a short time frame to protect the waterway.
“This fire came late in the season, so its been about five or six weeks of putting all the pieces together and planning,” Lambert explained.
Bey said the process is ever-changing. Each section of the burn scar could be different.
“It’s a big area and we don’t have all the materials we need right now, so we want to be sure to deploy them in the best strategic locations,” Bey said.
According to both Jackson County and Lomakatsi Restoration Project, their partnership is key to the recovery
“That’s what you’re seeing here, you’re seeing a community come together and the ability to deploy that collaborative effort on this project,” said Marko Bey.
The project crews will work their way down over ten miles of greenway throughout the week. Jackson County is planning for one more helicopter seed drop tomorrow morning.
