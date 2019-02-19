London prepared for Brexit, mayor says

LONDON, U.K. – London’s financial center is ready for Brexit if Britain leaves the European Union with or without a deal, the Lord Mayor of the City of London said Tuesday.
The lord mayor, Peter Estlin, was speaking in Hong Kong where he’s on a tour of Asia to promote trade.
He said the City of London was prepared for any outcome, and emphasized the resilience of financial institutions in London.
Estlin added that the U.K. is exploring opportunities to work with Hong Kong on a range of infrastructure, finance and technology deals.
Estlin said, “Secondly, the regulators have ensured that we have continuity of liquidity and structure through deploying temporary measures both in the UK and in the EU, and we saw the latest announcement of that yesterday with the ECB (European Central Bank) with regards to derivatives.”
After Hong Kong, the lord mayor will make his final stop at Singapore, during which he will hold a talk with students about digital skills and financial technology.
He’s already visited Seoul and Tokyo.