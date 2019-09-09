Home
Lone Fire update: 5,737 acres, 55% contained

MODOC NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. – Firefighters are making progress on the Lone Fire burning in Modoc County.

Pictures show the just part of the area where the fire has been through in grassland and juniper forests about 47 miles southeast of Klamath Falls.

Since starting Thursday, it’s grown to over 5,700 acres but is 55% contained as of the latest update Monday morning.

Cooler temperatures and higher humidity levels helped crews get the upper hand.

They’ll be continuing to improve containment lines but say smoke will likely be visible over the next couple of days.

Crews estimate they should have the wildfire contained by Thursday, September 12.

