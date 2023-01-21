Lone Pine Drug no longer able to fill some prescriptions

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local pharmacy that has been in the Rogue Valley for over a decade is no longer refilling some prescriptions.

Lone Pine Drug is a locally owned and operated pharmacy in East Medford.

This month, they put signs up on their door saying they would now only be filling compound prescriptions.

It’s a decision the owner said they have been thinking about for four years now.

Co-owner Isaac Wine said that a new insurance fee has made it difficult on his business to stay afloat.

According to the sign, prescription records for Lone Pine customers are now available at all Walgreens locations.

But Wine said that there have been some issues with the transfer of Lone Pine’s customers to Walgreens, with some information not showing up in Walgreen’s system, along with some other glitches.

According to Wine, the majority of the transfer has been successful, but he understands some people are frustrated.

We reached out to Walgreens’ corporate office for comment but have not heard back.