Long-time Medford drug dealer facing federal charges, police say

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police say a long-time drug dealer is now facing federal charges after an undercover sting operation.
The Medford Police Department said over the past decade, Osbaldo Silva has been dealing drugs in the Rogue Valley and has been in and out of jail several times.
On November 1, 2019, officers with the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement team searched Silva’s home in the 800 block of Dakota Avenue. There, they found 7 pounds of methamphetamine and 2.2 pounds of heroin.
Silva was placed under arrest, but he was able to bail out of the Jackson County Jail.
In December of 2019, investigators found out Silva—a convicted felon—was in possession of several guns, some of which were reported stolen. Undercover detectives bought the guns from Silva and ended up arresting him. Silva has remained behind bars since December 31, 2019.
Silva’s associate, 34-year-old Samantha Williams, was recently charged in connection with the drug investigations. She’s accused of hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence.
Recently, a federal hold has been placed on Silva and a federal grand jury will hear the case in February.
“Silva was unique in that he sold drugs but did not use them,” Medford police said. “As a result, he was easily able to complete drug treatment programs as part of prior sentencing. Silva is also part of a large scale Drug Trafficking operation out of Southern California. Silva’s arrest has significantly disrupted the inflow of drugs into the valley from this particular drug trafficking organization.”