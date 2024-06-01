Longtime KOBI TV staff member Lee Graber passes away

MEDFORD, Ore. -NBC5 is mourning the loss of a man who worked here for three decades.

Lee Graber was a skilled audio engineer who become a video technician and then our head of information technology.

Lee was a person of patience, and as a life-long learner, he continued to grow in his knowledge in the ever-evolving world of IT.

Lee’s over 35 years of broadcast and engineering experience traversed the analogue-to-digital spectrum.

The Oregon Association of Broadcasters even awarded Lee with the James Boyd Broadcast Heritage Award for 2023.

A funeral service will be held June 15th at 11 a.m. at Mountain Church, on East Main Street in Medford.

All of us at KOBI-TV NBC5 extend our deepest sympathies to the Graber family.

Lee Graber was 55 years old.

