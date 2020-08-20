Home
Longtime NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens retires

We’re sad to report that today is Lyle Ahrens’ last day at NBC5/NBC2. After 16 years, he’s off to a very well earned retirement. We’ll miss you Lyle!

We know our viewers join us in wishing you the very best!

