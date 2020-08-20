Longtime NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens retires

We’re sad to report that today is Lyle Ahrens’ last day at NBC5/NBC2. After 16 years, he’s off to a very well earned retirement. We’ll miss you Lyle!
We know our viewers join us in wishing you the very best!
NBC5 News reporter Brigham Harris graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in French. Brigham worked for NBC Sports in Europe and California. He also was a sports anchor and producer at BYUtv Sports.
Brigham and his wife are both natives of Ogden, Utah. He enjoys all things sports, outdoor activities and is a major dog enthusiast.