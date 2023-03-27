Longtime SOU basketball coach Brian McDermott passes away

Posted by Ethan McReynolds March 26, 2023

ASHLAND, Ore. – Longtime Southern Oregon University men’s basketball coach Brian McDermott passed away on Thursday.

McDermott officially retired last May after a cancer diagnosis.

He coached the Raiders for 26 seasons, the longest-tenured head coach in any sport at SOU.

McDermott is the team’s all-time leader in wins and four-time Conference Coach of the Year.

The Iowa-native is responsible for leading the Raiders to seven of the program’s nine national tournament appearances.

Ethan McReynolds
Ethan McReynolds is a reporter and weekend anchor for NBC5 News. He grew up in Bothell, Washington and graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in Broadcasting and minors in Journalism and Sport Management. At Gonzaga, he started his own sports podcast. Ethan loves rooting for his hometown Seattle sports teams, especially the Mariners. He loves playing baseball, basketball, and soccer. He is also an avid Taylor Swift fan.
