Longtime SOU basketball coach Brian McDermott passes away

ASHLAND, Ore. – Longtime Southern Oregon University men’s basketball coach Brian McDermott passed away on Thursday.

McDermott officially retired last May after a cancer diagnosis.

He coached the Raiders for 26 seasons, the longest-tenured head coach in any sport at SOU.

McDermott is the team’s all-time leader in wins and four-time Conference Coach of the Year.

The Iowa-native is responsible for leading the Raiders to seven of the program’s nine national tournament appearances.

