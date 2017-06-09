Looking for a match

Medford, Ore.– Be The Match teamed up with the Red Cross to find a bone marrow match for Anthony James III (JJ).
The event took place at the Rogue Valley Mall on Jun. 9, collecting blood and adding people to the bone marrow registry, all to help people in need like JJ.
JJ was two days old when he was diagnosed with Severe Congenital Neutropenia. This isn’t the first time JJ’s family had heard of the disease. His mother, Danielle, was 18-months-old when she was diagnosed with Severe Chronic Neutropenia. Luckily for Danielle, her sister saved her life by being a perfect match. Now JJ’s family is hoping for the same outcome.
Matches are based on ancestry and DNA, JJ is Latino and Caucasian and currently only 4 percent of donors on the registry are mixed heritage.
Mona Pinon, volunteer says adding more people to the registry is key to saving lives like JJ.
“He didn’t ask to be born with issues in his blood and he didn’t ask to have difficulties getting a match,” said Pinon.
To join the registry, you must be between the ages of 18-44, be in general good health and be committed to donating to anyone in need.