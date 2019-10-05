Looking for weekend plans? We’ve got your weekend event rundown

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore— We’re expecting a beautiful weekend in Southern Oregon and what a better way to celebrate than to get outdoors and enjoy fun events?
If you’re looking to give back, there’s a benefit being held for 5-year-old Nathaniel Ohlsen. Last year, Nathaniel was battling a form of childhood cancer, Neuroblastoma. Now, he’s undergoing more treatment to make sure it doesn’t come back.
His family will be going between Oregon and New York for the next year to get this treatment.
“We don’t have any expectations, whatever comes in will help us,” Buck Curry, Nathaniel’s grandfather said.
Event details:
- Old Moose Lodge, Gold Hill
- 9713 Old Stage Rd, Gold Hill, OR 97525
- Saturday, 2 P.M to 8 P.M.
If you’re looking to try a range of foods, that the battle of the food trucks is for you!
It’s the first year the Central Point Chamber of Commerce has put on this event. Roughly 20 food trucks will be coming together to compete and showcase their best foods.
“I think its a good idea for the food trucks to get their name out there,” Larry Lankford, owner of Dem Bones Smokehouse said.
Event Details:
- Robert J. Pfaff Park, Central Point
- Saturday, 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.
The Varsity World Film week is back to bring international and independent films to Ashland starting tomorrow.
There are 13 films including one short film being shown at the Varsity theatre.
Some international films from Bulgaria, France, and Mexico.
Event Details:
- Varsity Movie Theatre, Ashland
- October 5th – 11th
- Go online to find film times
The Bear Creek Salmon Festival is back for another year. Starting tomorrow they will have a free event for everyone to enjoy.
There’s live music, animals from Wildlife Safari and Salmon to eat.
“We teach everybody who shows up a little bit about how they can care for our watershed,” Libby Vanwhye, Manager of North Mountain Park Nature Center, said.
Local artists like Montana Soul and Brothers Reed will be performing.
Event Details:
- North Mountain Park
- Saturday, 11 A.M. to 4 P.M.
Blakely McHugh is a weather forecaster and reporter for NBC5 News. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Blakely is a native of San Diego, CA.
Blakely is excited to be in southern Oregon, a place that gets all the seasons and has similar temperatures to Arizona in the summer! When she’s not at work, you can find her relaxing at home watching TV and cuddling with her cat, Dallas. She also enjoys trying new places to eat and exploring the outdoors.
Blakely loves meeting new people so if you see her out and about, say “Hi!”