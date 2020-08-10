Home
Looters hit downtown Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (NBC) – Violence exploded overnight in downtown Chicago, dozens breaking windows and looting businesses after a police shooting earlier in the day left a suspect wounded. It’s the latest incident in what has been a dangerous and deadly week in the city.

An angry mob wrecked the city’s “Magnificent Mile,” an upscale shopping district.

Blocks of shops and businesses were ransacked. The violence was apparently sparked by an earlier shoot-out between police and a 20-year-old suspect who reportedly fired shots at officers.

After the shooting, a crowd gathered at the scene. There were rumors officers had fired on an unarmed child, leading to the melee downtown.

“This was an assault on our city,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. “To those who engaged in this criminal behavior, let’s be clear, we are coming for you.”

More than a hundred have been arrested, facing charges that include: looting, disorderly conduct, and battery against police.

At least thirteen officers were injured during the violence, part of a disturbing trend in the city. In just the last 7 days, 9 Chicago police officers have been shot. This weekend there were at least 31 shootings, including three murders.

Tensions and a show of force growing now along with pockets of unrest across the city.

There is a stepped-up police presence in the battered downtown area which will stay in place officials say until further notice.

