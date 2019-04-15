Lori Loughlin pleads not guilty in college admission scam

BOSTON, Mass. (CNN) – Full House actress Lori Loughlin has pleaded not guilty in the college admissions scam.
Loughlin and her husband fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to a fake charity.
The alleged scam helped get their two daughters accepted into the University of Southern California falsely listed as crew recruits.
A federal court filing entered Monday shows the two also waived their right to appear in court for arraignment on the second superseding indictment.
Actress Felicity Huffman was one of 13 parents and college coaches who pleaded guilty in the admissions scam.
But Loughlin was one of 16 others who pleaded not guilty and the next day, all 16-were charged with an additional count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.