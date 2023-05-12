Lori Vallow found guilty of murdering her two children

BOISE, Idaho – An Idaho mother accused of killing her two kids and conspiring in the murder of her husband’s ex-wife was found guilty on all counts.

Lori Valloiw is accused of the 2019 deaths of her kids from previous marriages and having a part in the death of Chad Daybell’s former wife.

A forensic pathologist said 7-year-old J.J. Vallow suffocated from a plastic bag over his head and duct tape over his mouth and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan died by homicide by unspecified means.

Vallow’s defense said there was no evidence tying Vallow to the killings, but plenty showing she was a loving, protective mother whose life took a sharp turn when she met her fifth husband, Chad Daybell.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty and a judge ordered them to be tried separately.

On May 12, after nearly six weeks in an Idaho courtroom, Vallow was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of conspiracy to commit murder, and one count of grand theft.

Vallow faces up to life in prison.

It may be several months before her pre-sentencing report is completed.

Daybell’s trial is still months away.

Read more at https://nbcnews.to/3Bk3PYP.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.