Los Angeles leaders vote to adopt strict vaccine mandate

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – COVID-19 has killed 700,000 Americans and counting. Now, there seems to be more momentum picking up across the country for vaccination mandates.
But, the numbers are still relatively low. Only about 58 to 60 percent of the population in the country is fully vaccinated.
In Los Angeles, there will be a new vaccine mandate for people who want to go into bars, restaurants, nightclubs, museums, and other public spaces. Grocery stores and pharmacies are exempt.
L.A.’s ordinance will be enacted next month.
Vaccine mandates seem to be driving people to get vaccinated, because they want to participate in the life of their cities or because they want to keep their jobs.
Connecticut has some mandates in place that may expand. Washington State and New York are other examples. There will likely be more in the coming weeks.