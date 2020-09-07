Lost father & daughter found after 48 hrs in Mt. Hood wilderness

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (NBC) — A family camping trip turned into a 48-hour survival story with a father, his 7-year-old daughter, and their trusty canine companion trapped in the remote Oregon back-country. But thanks to an overwhelming response from rescuers for this family, this ordeal has a happy ending.
Peter Munro, his young daughter Leila, and yellow lab, Buck, headed into the rugged Salmon Huckleberry wilderness near Mt. Hood last Tuesday to set up camp for his family at Kinzel Lake.
But when his wife Camille arrived later in the day and they were missing, she went searching and discovered his truck at the nearby trailhead with the keys and Leila’s stuffed animals still inside. She called 9-1-1.
In terrain too remote and jagged for vehicles, the rescue was all about human force. Rescuers immediately deployed multiple agencies.
Nick Rolfe with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team explained, “The search included more than 50 rescuers, search dogs, Air Force para-rescue jumpers, and a construction crew that helped move vehicles across difficult terrain, saving searchers valuable time.”
Thursday morning, 48 hours after they’d hiked into the woods, rescuers found the trio trapped deep in a canyon ravine near a stream.
Rolfe said, “They had worked their way about 2000 meters down a 3000-meter canyon. But they were pretty exhausted and not able to move any further without assistance.”
Peter injured his ankle and knee on the hike down and couldn’t walk. Crews stabilized him in a litter and manually hauled him up the 2000 meters. Rescuers carried Leila, dehydrated and exhausted.
A grateful Munro thanked the rescuers from the back of the ambulance. “You guys… you… you saved myself, my daughter and my dog’s life,” he aid.
As for Buck, he climbed out without any assistance. “The dog got up to the road and just fell out, he was done,” Rolfe chuckled. “But yeah, it was it was good to see them all safe and sound.”
Peter Munro is out of the hospital and recovering at home. The family has asked for privacy.