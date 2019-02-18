Lost hiker and her son found safe in Oregon park

SILVER FALLS STATE PARK, Ore. – A lost hiker and her child were found safe in a Marion County park.
At about noon on Sunday, a woman went hiking with her boyfriend and her 3-year-old son at Silver Falls Park. At some point during the hike, the group got disoriented and became lost.
When the sun started setting, the woman and her son hunkered down near a tree while her boyfriend went to get help.
Eventually, he made it to civilization and alerted authorities who began a ground search.
The woman and her son were found at 8:30 a.m. the next morning by a search and rescue team. They were cold and wet, but otherwise unharmed.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the hikers set out with limited gear and weren’t prepared for winter weather. “Experts with our Search and Rescue recommend you always carry enough supplies to survive at least 24 hours even when setting out on a day hike,” deputies said. “These items should consist of food, water, first aid supplies, warm clothing and instruments for navigation. Often times in these remote areas cell coverage is not an option so hikers should be prepared to treat emergencies until rescuers can arrive.”