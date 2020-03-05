Lost Klamath Falls hiker rescued in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A woman from Klamath Falls was rescued from the wilderness east of Roseburg.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on the evening of March 4, a 40-year-old woman called 9-1-1, saying she was lost in the Susan Creek Area between Deadline Falls and Fall Creek Falls. She told dispatchers she lost the trail and was precariously balanced on the side of a cliff.
Search and rescue crews were activated and found the woman beneath the North Umpqua Trail over a mile away from the Susan Creek walking bridge.
According to deputies, the woman was not injured and was able to walk out of the area along with her rescuers.
The woman was reportedly hiking with a 12-week-old blue-nose pit bull wearing a red harness. The dog has not been found.