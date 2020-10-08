Louisiana braces for Hurricane Delta

(NBC News) Louisiana residents are bracing for the arrival of Hurricane Delta.
The storm, a Category 2 hurricane as of Thursday afternoon, is expected to gain force before making landfall within the next 24 hours.
Some of those in the crosshairs of Delta were hard hit by Hurricane Laura just six weeks ago.
That storm devastated the city of Lake Charles.
Delta is moving faster than Laura did, and flash flooding, deadly storm surge downed trees and powerlines are all possible from Texas to Mississippi.
“By the end of the day Thursday, you need to be where you intend to be as you ride out the storm,” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards warns.
