Louisiana dog puts owner’s SUV in reverse

SLIDELL, La. (NBC) – A Chihuahua in Louisiana was able to put an SUV in reverse, causing it to cross a highway.

Officials said a couple was pumping gas at a station in Slidell when the dog, a five-pound Chihuahua who was inside the SUV, put the vehicle in reverse.

You can see the SUV then roll backward across a four-lane highway while the owner tries to stop it.

The vehicle finally came to rest at the gas station across the street.

Police say it’s a miracle no other cars were hit. However, the owner did sustain a minor injury while trying to chase down the vehicle.

Police said it was discovered that the vehicle had a mechanical issue which allowed the gears to shift without the brake being pressed.

