Low-Cost Pet Vaccination & Microchip clinic in Talent

TALENT, Ore. – A local organization is providing low-cost pet vaccinations and microchips, helping local dog and cat owners keep their pets safe.

And you can do it from the comfort of your car.

On the third Saturday of every month, Friends of the Animals or FOTAS holds monthly low-cost pet vaccination and microchip clinics in Talent.

Shots are $20 per pet and microchips are $25.

A rotating roster of veterinarians and vet techs care for the animals as volunteers guide pet-owners through the process of filling out the required paperwork.

Vaccinations help protect pets from common diseases in the area.

And a rabies vaccination enables owners to to get the required Jackson County license for dogs over 6 months of age, which could be done right there at the clinic, saving both time and money.

“If you license your dog and let’s say it gets out the first time and animal control picks it up. First time there’s no fee, no penalty for your dog being at large.” Says Eliza Kauder, event coordinator for FOTAS

The next time its 180 dollars. If your dog is not licensed, boom. It’s gonna be 180 plus they have some penalty for you not licensing the dog.

Being part of the community for more than thirty-three years, FOTAS says they average 335 vaccinations in 4 hours.

Individual appointments are required for each pet, for additional clinic information or to sign up for one go to their website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.