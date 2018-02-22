Low temps could bring hazardous road conditions

MEDFORD, Ore. – The National Weather Service’s Medford office is warning locals about road conditions.
According to NWS, melted slushy snow could re-freeze overnight, resulting in icy patches on roadways with the possibility of black ice.
“Slow down and use extra caution while driving tonight [Thursday],” NWS representatives wrote.
Low temperatures Friday morning are expected to be 21° in Medford, 21° in Grants Pass and 10° in Klamath Falls.
You can check the latest road conditions at http://www.tripcheck.com