Lowe’s to phase out paint stripping chemical

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowe’s Home Improvement announced it will phase out paint removers that include the chemical methylene chloride by the end of the year.

The announcement comes after a Charleston, South Carolina family pushed for a ban on the paint stripping chemical that caused the death of 31-year-old Drew Wynne.

Wynne was working on the floors of his startup business in 2017 when the fumes from methylene chloride overcame him. He was using a product that contained the chemical. He was found dead the next day.

His family is now partnering with the Environmental Defense Fund and federal lawmakers to push for a ban on the chemical.

