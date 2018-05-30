Lowe’s to phase out paint stripping chemical

The announcement comes after a Charleston, South Carolina family pushed for a ban on the paint stripping chemical that caused the death of 31-year-old Drew Wynne.
Wynne was working on the floors of his startup business in 2017 when the fumes from methylene chloride overcame him. He was using a product that contained the chemical. He was found dead the next day.
His family is now partnering with the Environmental Defense Fund and federal lawmakers to push for a ban on the chemical.
