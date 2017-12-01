Lyft launches in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Quickly following in the footsteps of ridesharing company Uber, Lyft has officially launched their service in Medford.
“The latest expansion for Lyft in Oregon to Medford marks an exciting moment for us in the greater Pacific Northwest. We look forward to providing a safe, reliable, and affordable transportation option for passengers – and an opportunity for drivers to earn additional income,” said Nathan Lawless, Lyft Oregon Market Manager.
For a limited time, Medford customers can use the code LYFTLOVE17 in the “promos” section of their app for $5 off their first ride.
If you’re interested in becoming a driver, visit the company’s “Drive with Lyft” page.