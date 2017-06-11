M.P.D. Officers have coffee with Spanish speakers

Medford, Ore. — In an effort to reach out to the community that they serve, Medford police were serving up hot coffee this morning at the Medford library.
The department is continuing its ‘coffee with a cop’ series meeting with residents so they can ask police questions about their neighborhood.
Today officers spent time with Spanish speakers.
Deputy Chief Brett Johnson says it’s important their department connects with all communities and they realize Medford has a large Latino population.
“It’s important that they know they have a police department they can call and make reports – if they’re a victim or a witness of something, we want them to call us – and we want to make sure that they know that we do have bilingual staff and that their concerns are our concerns,” Deputy Chief Brett Johnson said.
According to Deputy Chief Johnson, more than 50 Spanish-speakers showed up to talk with their bilingual officers.
He says the ‘coffee with a cop’ program has been popular and they plan to continue them.