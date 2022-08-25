MacKenzie Scott donates over $1 million to local youth organization

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A local non-profit providing mentoring for kids has been given over a million dollars from a philanthropist who is known for her generous donations.

MacKenzie Scott, who took part in the rise of Amazon.com, gave a $44 million gift to “Friends of the Children,” a national organization that serves children who are facing challenges like poverty and foster care. From that donation, the Klamath Basin branch of Friends of the Children received $1.1 million.

“We are honored to receive this historic gift from MacKenzie Scott,” said Amanda Squibb, Executive Director of Friends of the Children – Klamath Basin. “For the last 22 years, our community members have been a major supportive force, allowing our work to deeply impact communities throughout the Basin. We’re especially excited for what this means for the youth and families we currently serve, and those we will get to serve. Our youth and their families have big dreams – this investment will accelerate our expansion plans, give our chapter the momentum to be more responsive to their needs, and sustain the services we offer no matter what the economy brings.”

The funding will reportedly support the organization in sustaining its commitment to serve youth for 12 years.

Scott, once married to Jeff Bezos, said she’ll keep donating “until the safe is empty.” A report in the New York Times said Scott’s donations exceed $12 billion.