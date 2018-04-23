Macron visit puts spotlight on Iran

(NBC News) – French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Washington to a warm welcome Monday, marking the first official state visit of the Trump administration and setting the table for a range of discussions.
Macron is expect to urge President Trump not to withdraw from the Iran nuclear, something Mr. Trump has been repeatedly critical of.
Germany and the United Kingdom have also expressed concern over President Trump’s threats to withdraw from the treaty.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will have the opportunity to make her case when she visits the White House Friday.
