Made in Southern Oregon event held today

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Saturday in Central Point was the seasonal Made in Southern Oregon event.

Happening twice a year since 2019, the event features venders from across the southern Oregon region.

The family and pet friendly event had everything from food to music and games.

The uniqueness of hosting only southern Oregonian businesses helps increase the visibility that they would not receive otherwise.

The event has continued to grow with new vendors every year since its inception.

Visit the City of Central Point Parks and Recreation website to stay up to date on future events.

