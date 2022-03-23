Madeleine Albright, first woman to serve as U.S. secretary of state, dies at 84

Madeleine Albright, the first woman to serve as U.S. secretary of state, has died.

Albright had a long history of changing the face of foreign policy and politics since the end of the Cold War, eventually becoming a central figure in the Clinton administration.

She believed the United States was an indispensable nation when it came to diplomacy and defending democratic values across the globe.

“We stand tall and we see further than other countries into the future, and we see the danger here to all of us,” she told NBC in 1998. “I know that the American men and women in uniform are always prepared to sacrifice for freedom, democracy and the American way of life.”

Albright was 84 years old.

Below is an interview with Secretary Albright by KOBI-TV President/Owner Patsy Smullin: