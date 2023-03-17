Madrone charter school begins serving made from scratch, heathier lunches

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Evan Wilson is the director of child nutrition services at Madrone Trail Public Charter Elementary School.

He’s in charge of a massive undertaking right now, transforming the way students eat at the small school.

“At lot of working just getting ready for it,” Wilson said. “Certifying a menu, procurement processes, selecting a vendor, so I’ve been working full time on that since mid-summer.”

Madrone is ditching the traditional school lunch, that uses pre-made food from a vendor and making their own lunches and breakfast from scratch.

Almost every item is made or prepared fresh in the hopes of giving the roughly 250 kids here, a healthier option.

“My philosophy is that I want to feed food to all the kids I would feed to my kid,” Wilson said. “Basically making food that I would like to see offered at his cafeteria and I’m just the lucky person who gets to do it.”

They’re a few weeks into the change now, Wilson said students and parents alike are enjoying the new food program.

In the future, they plan to use ingredients from local farms and eventually, maybe even grow their own fruits and vegetables.

But right now, he’s just hoping this trend of healthier school lunches continues.

“I think it’s really promising because our kids deserve the best food, right?” Wilson said. “There’s been soome other local schools that have reached out and I hope eventually we’ll have time to help them or collaborate.”

