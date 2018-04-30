Magnitude 4.0 quake recorded off Oregon Coast

BANDON, Ore. – A magnitude 4.0 earthquake was recorded off the coast of Oregon Sunday evening.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred at about 7:20 p.m. on April 29 approximately 122 miles west of Bandon, Oregon.
USGS data shows the earthquake happened at a depth of 6.2 miles along the Blanco Fracture Zone, around 70 miles from the Cascadia Subduction Zone.
The earthquake failed to trigger any tsunami warnings from the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration.
There were no reports of any damages associated with the quake.