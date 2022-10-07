Magnitude 4.4 earthquake detected in Linn County

Author: KGW Staff

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KGW) — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Linn County Friday morning. It happened around 5:52 a.m. about 9.3 miles from Lacomb, Oregon, which is southeast of Salem.

A preliminary report from USGS initially said the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.2.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or serious injuries, according to dispatchers with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Many people around the Willamette Valley notified KGW and wrote on social media saying they felt the earthquake.

Some people as far south as Oakridge, and others as far north as Camas, Washington, said they felt the shaking.

“We felt it near downtown Camas. It woke us up, and lasted at least 30 seconds,” wrote Sandi Alex on the KGW Facebook page.

“I’m in Lebanon, it woke the whole house, pictures knocked off the walls,” wrote Tanya Maria in a post on Twitter.

“My daughter, who lives in Sweet Home, felt it,” wrote Sani O’Regan on Twitter.

“Was wondering why the house was shaking and did not hear any helicopters going by, so figured it had to be an earthquake,” Barry Lieberman, who lives in Vancouver near Salmon Creek, wrote on Facebook.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) asks anyone who felt the shaking to fill out a report online. The PNSN monitors earthquakes and volcanoes in Washington and Oregon.