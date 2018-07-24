Magnitude 5.6 quake recorded off Oregon Coast

BROOKINGS, Ore. – A series of earthquakes shook off the Oregon Coast Tuesday morning.
The U.S. Geological Survey data, at about 5:16 a.m. on July 24, a magnitude 4.3 earthquake occurred in the Pacific Ocean about 135 miles west of Brookings. The quake was followed by several more quakes ranging from magnitude 3.4 to 5.6.
The 5.6 quake—occurring at a depth of about a mile—failed to trigger a tsunami warning from the National Weather Service Tsunami Warning Center. That quake happened at about 7:44 a.m. local time.