Magnitude 6.4 earthquake hits Humboldt County

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) – Parts of Northern California were struck with a 6.4 magnitude earthquake Tuesday.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the tremor took place shortly after 2:34 a.m. local time near the Pacific Coast in the City of Ferndale.

Utility tracker PowerOutage.us reports roughly 55,000 households and businesses were left in the dark as a result.

Numerous other quakes, smaller than the first one, hit the area afterward, according to officials.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says there is no tsunami threat linked to the earthquakes.

