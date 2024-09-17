Mahaffy Ranch prepares for pumpkin season in Coos Bay

COOS BAY, Ore. – Pumpkin patches are beginning to pop up, including a unique stop in Coos Bay, the Mahaffey Ranch. Their pumpkin patch season will start September 20th.

Mahaffey Ranch has a lot of activities including a gorgeous sunflower patch pony ride on Sundays and a Fall Festival going on through Halloween.

Don’t forget to explore the corn maze, get those family pictures taken, and, of course, listen to live music and pick your pumpkins and gourds for Halloween.

Shawna Mahaffy, Co-Owner of Mahaffy Ranch said, “ We’ve been at the property since 2004, but we started the patch at 2010 we decided to do something with this beautiful property, and we thought it was a great opportunity to raise our four boys, teach them how to start, grow and manage a business and offer something great to the community.”

You can find details on the festival at mahaffeyranch.com. Make sure to plan ahead.

