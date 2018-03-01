Mail thefts reported in Eagle Point

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Police say they’re investigating a string of mail thefts in Eagle Point.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on during the early morning hours of Thursday, March 1, residents along Rogue River Drive between Highway 234 and Highway 62 found their mailboxes open with missing mail.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found piles of discarded mail in the area. The mail was given to the U.S. Postal Service so they can re-distribute what remains to residents.
JSCO is asking for anyone in the area who may have surveillance cameras that captured the incident to contact them at 541-776-7206.