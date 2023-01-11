Mail Tribune going out of business

MEDFORD, Ore. – A decades-old Medford news source is shutting down.

Last year, the Mail Tribune discontinued its printed edition and moved exclusively online. At the time, owner and publisher Steve Saslow said printing and delivering the paper was no longer profitable.

In a statement this past September, Saslow said, “The most important thing is that the integrity of the product will not change. It will only get better when we can redeploy resources to more reporters and better coverage. It’s become very obvious we can survive rather than sticking to a printed product, which will put us out of business.”

It appears the switch to online-only wasn’t enough to save the Mail Tribune.

Saslow published the following statement on January 11, 2023:

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that as of Jan. 13, 2023, the Mail Tribune will cease all operations. This was a difficult business decision; the shuttering of this institution is a real loss for all constituents in Southern Oregon. Unfortunately, industry-wide reductions, and in some cases complete elimination of national advertising spends for newspapers (digital or printed editions), coupled with rising costs of content and the difficulty of hiring staff and managers have made continuing the Mail Tribune unsustainable. The last published issue will be Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Refunds due for unused portions of paid subscriptions will be issued within 60 days. We will be reaching out to our advertisers and vendors within the next couple of weeks. Sincerely, Steven Saslow CEO | Publisher

This is a breaking news story. We’ll post updates when they become available.