Mailbox theft hits rural Talent neighborhood

TALENT, Ore.– Locked mailboxes in a rural Talent neighborhood were broken into this week. The theft happened around the 8600 block of Wagner Creek Road.
The people whose mailboxes were hit say there’s no way of knowing what was stolen. Residents say they found them pried open Tuesday morning.
“I guess the only real safe way is to get a P.O. box and it’s just unfortunate that you have to go through these steps and change everything that you do,” said Kellei Martin, whose mailbox was hit.
She says luckily her mailbox was empty whenever the theft happened but her parents, who live right next door, were away on vacation and may have had several pieces of mail stolen.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office did receive a report. It is considered a felony to steal or break into someone’s mailbox. The sheriff’s office says the real damage can come later on though with crimes related to identity theft.
