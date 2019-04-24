Mailman gunned down trying to protect woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOB/NBC News) — Residents of Albuquerque, New Mexico are morning the loss of an heroic mailman gunned down as he tried to protect a woman who lives on his route.
47-year-old Jose Hernandez was shot and killed on Monday in a southwest Albuquerque neighborhood. The army veteran had worked for the postal service for 12 years and was a father of four.
According to an arrest warrant, Hernandez was attempting to intervene in a domestic dispute between the murder suspect, 17-year-old Xavier Zamora, and his mother.
“He’s just super personable, made a point to know everybody,” said one neighbor. “He was a veteran, he was a civil engineer, he went to ASU. He was a great guy. He’s just the mailman everyone wanted.”
Police are still searching for Zamora.
