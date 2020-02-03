Major brands join effort to fight plastic waste

About 91% of plastic waste ever created has never been recycled. And now, the same companies making the kind of plastic containers that end up in the trash, are taking action.
Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Pepsico, Unilever, and Clorox are all trying to get consumers to switch from single-use to reusable packaging and they’ve trusted one man to help them do that.
Tom Szaky, CEO of Terracycle, explained, “We’re going into a Proctor and Gamble and saying, ‘Re-invent the packaging of these world-famous products completely. Build production lines to fill this re-invented package and oh, by the way, I have no proof that anyone is going to buy it at all.’ But they said yes because they know that there’s a garbage problem and they don’t want to contribute to it.”
Szaky is the driving force behind “Loop,” an innovative service he describes as a 21st-century milkman. The service sells brand-name goods like detergent, shampoo, razors, and ice cream, all in re-usable packages.
You pay a refundable deposit for each package, you use the products, then send the containers back to be cleaned and refilled.
Kim Peddle Rguem, president of Nestlé USA’s ice cream division, said, “We’ve invested so much time and energy, people, resources and dollars because as we think forward to the future, we know consumers will demand more recyclable products more re-usable products.”
So far, the company claims Loop is used by more than 10,000 people.
Next year, Loop products will be available in major retailers like Walgreens and Kroger.
Szaky said, “What’s neat is you can buy at one retailer and return it to another one. So it really creates this nice network effect. We’re adding a brand every day. ”
Right now loop operates on the East Coast and in parts of France. Next year, the service is expected to launch in California, London, Toronto, Tokyo, as well as parts of Germany.