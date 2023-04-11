Major bridge improvement projects in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – One of the two major bridge improvement projects started in Ashland.

The East Main Street Bridge over I-5 will be closed till late May.

ODOT said this project may affect traffic in Ashland but they are trying to get the bridge re-opened before fire season starts.

“We wanted to do it outside of fire season because this is one of the evacuation routes for Ashland in case of the unthinkable.”, said ODOT.

The 2nd bridge the highway 66 Ashland Street Bridge over the railroad overpass is expected to start once east main street bridge is done.

That work is expected to take about 10 weeks.

This would give Ashland several evacuation routes in case of an emergency.

