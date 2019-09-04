Major crimes team investigating Josephine County shooting

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Police are providing more details about a death investigation in Josephine County.
Oregon State Police said on Tuesday morning there were reports of shots fired in the 4000 block of Cheney Creek Road south of Wilderville.
Deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the residence in question and found 41-year-old Ivan J. Nutting Jr. dead with gunshot wounds.
According to an initial investigation, Nutting was involved in a fight with his father, Ivan Nutting Sr.
OSP stated, “Ivan Nutting Sr. was able to wrestle a rifle away from Ivan Nutting Jr. and shots were fired.”
No further details about the incident were shared by police and the case remains under investigation by OSP Major Crimes detectives.