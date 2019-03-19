Major injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash on HWY 62

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Oregon Department of Transportation crews are diverting traffic on Highway 62 at the intersection of Highway 140 to Lake of the Woods. In an area that is already prone to congestion, please use caution.
ODOT says they are getting reports of ‘major injuries’ at the scene due to a multi-vehicle crash. They tell NBC5 News a motorcyclist was involved. No word yet on their condition, or how others involved in the crash are fairing.
Drivers are asked to use Mary Lane as a detour around the incident. Stay with NBC5 News for more on this developing situation.