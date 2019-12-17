Major League Soccer player joining Rogue Valley Timbers staff

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Rogue Valley Timbers are adding a former pro soccer player to oversee coaching.
The Rogue Valley non-profit soccer organization announced it’s hiring 11-year Major League Soccer veteran, David Horst as the club’s new Director of Coaching. Horst retired earlier this year from MLS.
“I am very excited for the opportunity to bring my experience to the Rogue Valley Timbers and the growing soccer community in Southern Oregon,” Horst says, “To be able to give back to the same community that supported me so much as a player for the Timbers was a chance that I could not turn down. I will bring the same passion for the game to the Rogue Valley Timbers as I did when I was a player. ”
Current Timbers Director of Coaching and Executive Director, Kevin Primerano, will take on the full-time role of day-to-day business operations for the 1,500 player soccer club.
Horst will start his new position in January.