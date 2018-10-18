Major renovations coming to Josephine County Fairgrounds

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —Renovations will soon take place at the Josephine County Fairgrounds thanks to a few local donors.
Organizers say the arena was built in the 1950’s and is in much need of repair.
Community groups and businesses have pledged time and materials to move the project forward.
The project has received $440,000. There is $200,000 coming from the four Josephine County Rotary Clubs’ Duck Derby Funds in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and $150,000 is coming from the Ford Family Foundation.
Along with funds from the Josephine County Building Fund, the Fairgrounds will be moving forward with plans to put a new roof on the structure, build new entrance areas, paint the interior, and provide a new restroom that’s ADA accessible.
“It was built in 1953 and in 1955 they added onto it. It’s definitely time for some upgrades and a new roof on it,” said Mary Groves, Josephine County Fairgrounds and Event Center grant coordinator.
The project is expected to cost more than $500,000.
Organizers say they will also use logs salvaged from the Taylor Creek Fire to be put outside of the arena.
Construction is set to begin in the spring.
