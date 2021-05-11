Majority of Americans over 65 have at least one dose of COVID vaccine

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – A new CDC report reveals both good and bad news about COVID-19 vaccination rates among senior citizens.
The latest data shows that by mid-April, 80% of Americans over 65 had gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. However, vaccination rates in some counties dipped below 50%.
These areas had a higher percentage of seniors who were racial minorities, lived alone, or did not have access to a computer.
The CDC says state and local leaders need to ensure that older adults have equal access to vaccination by offering help with scheduling and transportation.