Malin man killed in Klamath County crash

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in southern Klamath County.
Oregon State Police said on the morning of January 9, a white Volvo driven by 56-year-old Vincente Tapia-Ochoa of Malin was traveling on Highway 50. Near milepost 21, Tapia-Ochoa lost control and his vehicle slid into the opposing lanes where it collided with a pickup truck driven by a 42-year-old Klamath Falls man.
Tapia-Ochoa died from his injuries. The pickup truck driver was not seriously injured.
OSP provided no further information about the incident.